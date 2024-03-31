Ice hockey | Patrik Laine's season is over

Columbus The Blue Jackets have eight games left in the NHL this season.

The Finnish star of the team Patrik Laine however, the season is over.

After being fired from the position of sports director From Jarmo Kekäläinen temporarily inherited John Davidson said on Saturday For The Athleticthat Laine will not be seen in the rink again this spring.

“He's not coming back this season,” Davidson confirmed the somewhat expected information.

Laine, 25, has been away from the rinks since December. First he suffered a broken collarbone. At the end of January, Laine applied for the treatment program of the NHL players' association.

“He's doing quite well,” Laine's good friend Nikolaj Ehlers told recently.

“It's crazy how it works. Some days you're perfectly fine, some days you're not. It has been essential for him to spend time away from the rinks and to be able to talk to people,” Ehlers described.

For the wave accumulated only 18 matches this season. He did 6+3 in them, and the plus-minus was ugly at ten below zero.

The Tappara grower's current contract covers the next two seasons. That guarantees him an average salary of $8.7 million.