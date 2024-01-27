Ice hockey | Patrik Laine's rehabilitation took a setback

Patrik Laine is still on the sidelines of the NHL.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Finnish forward Patrik Laine the return to NHL rinks is getting longer.

Suffering from a collarbone injury, Laine, 25, was expected to be able to play on Columbus' ongoing away tour. The team will face the Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues at the end of January.

Laine traveled with the team on the tour, but on Saturday night the head coach Pascal Vincent said that there has been a setback in his recovery.

Laine will return to Columbus and is not expected to participate in the games before the NHL's all-star game break, which comes at the beginning of next month.

The editor of the Columbus Dispatch magazine told about it in the message service X Brian Hedger and editor of the Blue Jackets website Jeff Svoboda.

Laine was injured in the Dec. 14 game against Toronto. He has played only 18 NHL games this season and scored 6+3 power points.

Newly it was reported that the general manager of Columbus Jarmo Kekäläinen is ready to trade Laine.