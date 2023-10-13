The Columbus Blue Jackets’ season started with a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Metropolis the teams at the bottom of the division met in Columbus in a match that was the first of the season for both.

Visitor Philadelphia took the points with a 4–2 victory.

Columbus’s Finnish forward Patrick Laine opened his scoring account in the final minute of the match, when he scored a 2-3 reduction when Columbus was playing without a goalkeeper.

Cam Atkinson moments earlier had scored Philadelphia’s third goal into an empty pocket. Travis Konecny scored in the last second of the Flyers’ fourth game. This also happened when Columbus was playing without a goalkeeper.

Laine’s Columbus hosts Philadelphia.

of Columbus GM Jarmo Kekäläinen started the season with great pressure on his neck. Last season was a bad stomach ache, and Mike Babcock’s the hiring of the head coach went badly wrong when the coach had to resign before the start of the season.

New chief pilot Pascal Vincent didn’t get a pumped up winning start or a very good game performance either. Columbus’ game could not be called balanced, and the team fell into careless mistakes.

At the end of the second period, the Jackets experienced a harsh setback, when the first team that was on the sidelines for almost the entire last season Zach Werenski left for the cloakroom. Werenski was injured Garnet Hathaway from a late tackle where the players’ feet collided. Hathaway received a two-minute knee tackle.

The situation was most obviously survived with relatively minor damage, and Werenski’s knee, for example, did not disintegrate. Columbus announced that the defender injured his knee in the situation.

As a center forward Lainee, who started the season, had two offensive puck losses in the opening set, the first of which she fixed by throwing herself into the path of the puck in the middle area. The second, a drop pass, which Cole Sillinger failed to gain possession, led to a Philadelphia counterattack from which Travis Konecny scored the Flyers’ second goal.

The goalkeeper of Columbus, who performed poorly last season Elvis Merzlikins now got off to a better start to his season, stopping 33 of 35 shots.

Columbus will also play its next three games at home. The opponents are New York Rangers, Detroit and Calgary.