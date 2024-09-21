Ice hockey | Patrik Lainea has dark moments at the training camp – unprintable text from a chain friend

Hockey|It was difficult for Patrik Laine.

Striker Patrick Laine are the most interesting names of the starting NHL season from a Finnish perspective. The Tampere native, who suffered from various difficulties in previous seasons, moved from Columbus to the shirt of the legendary Montreal Canadiens.

However, the training camp on the new team’s journey has not been all about dancing with roses for Lainee. A respected sports site The Athletic reportsthat “Tesoma’s cannon” still has a lot to polish in the joint game with its new chain friends.

Laine is planted in the same joke By Kirby Dach and by Alex Newhook with. According to the site, the chain was a frequent fixture when the Canadiens played another intrasquad practice game on Friday. Ketju conceded many goals and was unable to create any chances at the other end of the pitch.

The Athletic says that the center roared loudly in frustration as he left the ice towards the substitution box. The website describes the text that came out of Dach’s mouth as unprintable.

The Athletic however, reminds us that the initial situation of the chain is not the most favorable. Dach was sidelined for almost the entire last season due to injury, and Laine, who also suffered from injuries, was in the NHL’s treatment program for the entire spring season and therefore sidelined from games.

Laine has only been on the ice for a couple of weeks since his absence.

Patrik Laine is known for his devastating shot.

Also the head coach of Montreal Martin St. Louis calls for patience with the still rusty chain.

“Laine and “Dacher” have not played for a long time. When you’ve been away for so long, it’s hard to come back. Both are players who expect a lot from themselves. They have to be patient, St. Louis told The Athletic on Friday.”

At the same time, the player legend mentioned that with time and repetitions, the doubles game will definitely improve.

“Laine has a great shot, of course, and Dach is really good at passing the puck and winning it back for his team. Newhook, on the other hand, is really fast. I believe that the characteristics of the trio have an excellent seam to support each other, you just need to get repetitions, St. Louis incensed the chain’s potential.”

Senteri Dach has spent time thinking about how Laine as a chain friend affects his own playing.

“I’m definitely going to shoot more than before, especially now that I’m playing with “Patty”. Opponents know we’re looking to get him in the offensive zone a lot, so I can surprise them and throw in a few shots every now and then. That way we get him freer,” Dach said on Friday.

NHL season starts on October 4 with matches played in Prague.