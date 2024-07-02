Ice hockey | Patrik Laine would fit in Minnesota, says the expert

Hockey|Laine would be suitable to bring fire support to the Minnesota star, according to hockey expert Craig Button.

Speculation NHL forward Patrik Laine from the following address are hot. He has also put his spoon into the transfer cup Sports magazine Athleticin interviewed hockey expert, worked as GM of an NHL club in his career Craig Button.

Button’s view is clear: A suitable place for Lainee would be found in the Minnesota Wild, who, according to him, have also watched the Finn. The club would badly need to find fire support Kirill Kaprizov for the star-studded number one chain, which had too much responsibility for scoring goals in the season that ended.

Laine would fit the pattern with his goalscoring skills, and a suitable playmaker would be enough for the second chain as a center forward Marco Rossi. Rossi, who will turn 23 in the fall, was already able to score 40 power points last season.

Button emphasizes that Laine needs a playmaking center by his side and does not give much weight to the difficulties of the Columbus years. Instead, Columbus’s chronic lack of a center is getting hit hard, and Button considers team building a big reason for Laine’s problems.

According to Button, another Columbus player who received criticism also suffers from the same center deficiency Johnny Gaudreau.

“Gaudreau went to Columbus and now we’re wondering what’s wrong with Johnny Gaudreau,” says Button.

“You know what’s wrong with Patrik Laine and Johnny Gaudreau? Columbus. Patrik is 26 years old, we are not talking about a 33-year-old player. I think he has a lot of desirable qualities. Big size, he knows how to make space and he’s hungry. I would be really interested in Patrik Lainee.”

The salary cap may become a problem for Minnesota. Currently, the Wild only have a couple of million in room in their salary cap, while Laine’s annual salary is 8.7 million dollars. The transfer would probably require that Columbus be prepared to withhold part of Laine’s annual salary.