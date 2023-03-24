Ice hockey | Patrik Laine will be on sick leave for weeks

Columbus Blue Jackets announced Patrik Laine’s situation.

of the Columbus Blue Jackets star striker Patrick Laine will be on sick leave for 2-4 weeks in the NHL, Blue Jackets informs on Twitter.

The reason given by the club is an injury related to the extensor muscles of the hand, which Lainee had suffered during Thursday’s training. According to the Blue Jackets, it would be a sprain injury.

Wave has scored 22+30=52 power points in 55 games of the NHL regular season this season. His plus-minus balance is recorded as -12.

Laine, 24, has become known as a winger, but in recent games he has played as a center forward. Due to the change in playing location, he has recently been practicing starts especially in training.

The national team head coach Jukka Jalonen60, noted For public radio recently, that Laine would have expressed an interest in playing in the spring World Championships in May.