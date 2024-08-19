Ice hockey | Patrik Laine was traded in the NHL

Hockey|Laine moves to the Montreal Canadiens.

Patrick Laine has been traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Montreal Canadiens. The NHL confirmed the move late Monday night.

In exchange for Lainee, Columbus got a defender by Jordan Harris. In addition to the Finnish striker, a second-round pick for 2026 is heading to Montreal.

The reason for Laine’s cheap price can be found in his salary bag. He will make $8.7 million per season through the summer of 2026.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman according to the Blue Jackets will not withhold Laine’s salary.

Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell commented on the deal in the club’s announcement.

“We want players who want to play for the Blue Jackets. Patrik made it clear that a change of scenery is the best solution for him,” Waddel stated.

“We wish Patrik nothing but the best.”

Wave26, has been swirling in transfer rumors throughout the summer. He played only 18 games last season, scoring nine (6+3) power points. The Tappara native didn’t play the rest of the season after applying for the NHL’s treatment program.

Laine has played 480 NHL games in his career, with 204+184 hits. He moved to Columbus from the Winnipeg Jets in January 2021.

In his best NHL season so far in 2017–18, Laine scored no less than 44 regular season goals. He has crossed the 30 goal mark last time in the 2018–19 season.