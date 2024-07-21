Sunday, July 21, 2024
Ice hockey | Patrik Laine was photographed training with NFL players

July 21, 2024
Patrik Laine was photographed training with NFL players
Patrik Laine is training in the USA for the upcoming NHL season.

Last left in the middle of the season Patrick Laine26, is preparing for the upcoming NHL season.

Physiotherapist Sharif Tabbah published an Instagram video on Saturday in which Laine trains with American football professionals.

Laine had shoulder surgery in the spring, but the recovery seems to be going well. Laine has previously appeared in social media photos with an arm brace, but in a recent video she works out without a brace.

The training includes, among others, NFL players Jerry Jewdy, Deshon Elliott, Tevon Coney, Chris Lammons and Alexander Johnson.

Tabbah says in the caption of the video that curved running exercises are done to strengthen the ankles.

The contract of Laine, who plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets, runs until 2026, but the transfer rumors surrounding the Finn have been hot lately.

Laine applied for the treatment program of the NHL players’ association in January. During the treatment program, he could not talk to other NHL clubs or be traded.

