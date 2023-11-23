Ice hockey | Patrik Laine struck in his return match – a crushing victory for Columbus

Patrik Laine returned to the lineup and scored.

Columbus Blue Jackets finally broke his long losing streak.

The Jackets beat the Chicago Blackhawks, a second-basement team, 7–3 at home.

The hosts already took a 3–0 lead in the opening set. Boone Jenner scored two goals from close range from an almost identical spot. The Columbus captain also hit between the goals Erik Gudbransonwhose jolt flew in through the post.

Blackhawks super rookie Connor Bedard closed with his 10th goal of the season before the break.

In the second period, the Jackets offered their home audience, who had witnessed suffering plays, a treat in the form of four goals. At first they succeeded Cole Sillinger, Dmitry Voronkov and Kirill Marshenko.

At the end of the set, a player who returned to the lineup also got his name in the statistics Patrick Laine.

Laine finished with a knuckleball shot from close range. He made a great pass From Adam Fantillwho spun around and also offered the puck to his friend from his knuckles.

The Blackhawks scored the goals of the last period. Jason Dickinson hit first by Mathieu Olivier after a rough misstep. Ryan Donato the goal bounced in from the penultimate minute through Laine’s equipment.

Zach Werenski made Columbus club history by being the first defender to score four goals in one game.

Nine for Columbus, who had lost a match in a row, the win was the fifth of 20 matches of the season. The Blue Jackets are in the jumbo spot in the Eastern Conference.