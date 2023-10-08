Ice hockey | Patrik Laine struck again – wild performances in the training season

The Finnish forward starts the NHL season in top form.

Finnish striker Patrick Laine went 1+1 as the Columbus Blue Jackets downed the Washington Capitals 4-2 in an NHL practice game Sunday night.

Laine, who played as a center forward again, started strongly by Cole Sillinger At the beginning of the final set of a 2-2 draw. He deflected the puck in the opening circle to Sillinger, who scooped it up as he fell into the Capitals’ huddle.

Laine completed the final score with an empty net from Sillinger’s pass.

The Finn played 13.41 minutes in the last training match of the Blue Jackets and shot five times at the goal. There were plenty of challenges, as Laine won only 33.3 percent of his starts.

Laine started the match Johnny Gaudreau and Kirill Martshenko as a center. Sillinger replaced the Russian striker in the final set.

Columbus starts his NHL season the night before Friday Finnish time.

Laine was his team’s best scorer in the training match. He totaled 4+4 performances in five matches.