Monday, November 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Patrik Laine sidelined again for weeks, now due to an ankle injury

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 14, 2022
in World Europe
0

At the beginning of the season, Columbus’ Finnish star was out for two weeks due to an elbow injury.

Ice hockey Finnish forward playing in the NHL Patrick Laine suffers from injury again.

The Columbus Blue Jackets he represents said on Twitterthat the Finn will be sidelined for three to four weeks due to an ankle injury.

Columbus and Laine’s early season has been rough. The Finnish star injured his elbow in the first match of the season and missed almost two weeks due to the injury.

He managed to play seven games until he sprained his ankle over the weekend against the New York Islanders.

Laine has scored a tame score of 2+2=4 in the eight matches of the season and has four goals in the plus-minus statistics in freezing temperatures.

Columbus is plowing last in the Eastern Conference and has won only four games out of fourteen.


#Ice #hockey #Patrik #Laine #sidelined #weeks #due #ankle #injury

See also  Germans in the mixed relay: minus twelve degrees, strong wind and nervousness
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Witcher 3, the next-gen version arrives and updates for everyone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.