The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Edmonton Oilers after colorful stages. Patrik Laine produced three power points.

Vancouver

Patrick Laine played his fourth three-point (1+2) night of the season, as the Columbus Blue Jackets took a colorful 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Laine has scored 17+21 points in 44 games this season.

Laine’s goal in 25:56 was too much for the Oilers’ coaching. Columbus already took a 4–0 lead, and has played a weak season Jack Campbell was able to create space with his goal To Stuart Skinner.

Then it started in Columbus Connor McDavid’s show: Oilers got level in less than ten minutes, led by McDavid, who scored the last two goals.

However, Columbus went for a surprise victory in the final set. Jack Roslovic scored the winning goal from Laine’s loose puck and later increased the numbers to 6–4. The Oilers Zach Hyman narrowed down McDavid’s (2+2) pass, but made 42 saves Joonas Korpisalo and the Jackets held on for the win.

McDavid, the top name in the league’s point exchange, has scored a staggering 113 (48+65) power points in 60 matches.

Correction 2/25/2023 at 11:35 p.m.: Contrary to what was previously claimed in the story, Columbus did not beat Edmonton 6–4 but 6–5.