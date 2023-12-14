Ice hockey | Patrik Laine scored and was injured again

Columbus' performance raised big questions again.

Patrick Laine succeeded in scoring Kent Johnson for excellent service when the Columbus Blue Jackets visited Toronto.

Johnson and by Cole Sillinger however, Laine, who played with him, missed the match. He left the rink early in the second period after injuring his left shoulder in a scramble of William Lagesson with.

Johnson was Columbus' hero with his 2+1 performance, but the Jackets' performance again raised big questions.

Columbus pushed to a convincing 5–0 lead. However, the team that lost the most leadership positions during the early season completely melted in the third set. The host team Maple Leafs put the puck in the cage five times and forced the match into overtime.

Johnson settled the match in overtime for the visitors' victory, so the Jackets still got full points for the match.