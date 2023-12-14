Friday, December 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Patrik Laine scored and was injured again

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Patrik Laine scored and was injured again

Columbus' performance raised big questions again.

Patrick Laine succeeded in scoring Kent Johnson for excellent service when the Columbus Blue Jackets visited Toronto.

Johnson and by Cole Sillinger however, Laine, who played with him, missed the match. He left the rink early in the second period after injuring his left shoulder in a scramble of William Lagesson with.

Johnson was Columbus' hero with his 2+1 performance, but the Jackets' performance again raised big questions.

Columbus pushed to a convincing 5–0 lead. However, the team that lost the most leadership positions during the early season completely melted in the third set. The host team Maple Leafs put the puck in the cage five times and forced the match into overtime.

Johnson settled the match in overtime for the visitors' victory, so the Jackets still got full points for the match.

#Ice #hockey #Patrik #Laine #scored #injured

See also  The good thing about Twitter
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The White House announced the doom of Hamas military leader Sinwar

The White House announced the doom of Hamas military leader Sinwar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result