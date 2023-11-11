Saturday, November 11, 2023
Ice hockey | Patrik Laine returns to the Columbus lineup

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2023
in World Europe
Ice hockey | Patrik Laine returns to the Columbus lineup

Patrik Laine was sidelined for nine Columbus games. Now he gets to play again.

Ice hockey The Columbus Blue Jackets, who play in the NHL, picked up a Finnish forward Patrik Laine to the team’s lineup before the game against the Detroit Red Wings. The club told about it on their website. Columbus will face Detroit in an away game at 20:00 Finnish time.

Laine, 25, was sidelined for nine games in Columbus when Calgary’s Swedish defender Rasmus Andersson tackled a Finnish player with an elbow to the head in the match played on October 20.

Laine has been marked in Columbus’ projected lineup in the first chain Boone Jenner’s and Johnny Gaudreau alongside. Laine started the NHL season as a center forward and managed to score two power points in four games before his injury.

Columbus also announced that they have sent their young Czech defender David Jirice too AHL team to the Cleveland Monsters.

