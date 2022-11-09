Thursday, November 10, 2022
Ice hockey | Patrik Laine returned to training after one day off

November 9, 2022
Laine was sidelined for a couple of weeks at the start of the season due to an elbow injury, and as of this season, he has 2+1 results from six games.

NHL hockey league Columbus Blue Jackets’ Finnish star Patrik Laineta was not seen on the ice in the team’s training on Tuesday. Coach by Brad Larsen according to Laine was absent due to illness.

On Wednesday, however, Laine was on the ice again, said the journalist who produces content for the Jackets’ website Jeff Svoboda on Twitter.

Last weekend, Columbus played two games in Tampere against the Colorado Avalanche, and the team’s next game is the night before Friday Finnish time against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Laine scored 1+1 in Friday’s loss against Colorado and was scoreless on Saturday when Colorado won the second match of the teams’ visit to Finland.

Laine was sidelined for a couple of weeks at the start of the season due to an elbow injury, and as of this season, he has 2+1 results from six games. The Jackets’ season has started badly. The team is last in the entire league after gathering only six points from 12 matches.

