Ice hockey | Patrik Laine returned to the lineup – immediately achieved a handsome milestone

Patrik Laine achieved a handsome goal. However, Columbus suffered another defeat with a mixed performance.

of the Columbus Blue Jackets Patrick Laine returned to his team’s lineup on Saturday.

Laine scored Columbus’ fourth goal against Detroit with a wrist shot from the front corner Ville Husson behind the back. Columbus’ superiority had ended a moment earlier.

The goal was the 200th of Laine’s NHL career.

Laine, who played as a center forward before his injury, was planted in the more familiar area of ​​the pier. Boone Jenner’s, Johnny Gaudreau and the successes of the first fist formed by Laine were really few.

In any case, there was no praise in the game of the confused Columbus, even though the team took a 3-2 lead after a bad start and a 0-2 situation.

I win Husso, who saved, stopped a total of 18 pucks in the match.

Detroit now has eight wins and 18 points from 15 games. Columbus has four wins and 11 points out of 14 games, so the playoff spot is quickly escaping again Jarmo Kekäläinen from the troops.