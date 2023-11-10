Ice hockey | Patrik Laine returned to team training – sent his greetings to the Swede who played him

Patrik Laine’s return match is close. The Finn is already looking forward to meeting Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson.

Columbus The Blue Jackets Patrick Laine has returned to his team’s training strength and is approaching game fitness.

The wave may be seen in real action as soon as during the weekend.

“Hopefully. We’ll see on Saturday what’s up. Overall, I feel pretty good,” said Laine, the Blue Jackets’ inside reporter Jeff Svobodan by.

According to Svoboda, the Finn trained in the same vitja Boone Jenner’s and Johnny Gaudreau with.

Laine was properly involved in team training for the first time since October 20. At that time, Laine was injured in a game against the Calgary Flames.

In the final moments of the Calgary game in October, the Flames’ Swedish number one defenseman Rasmus Andersson tackled the Finn ugly in the head, with the result that Laine had to suffer for weeks. The match was already over at the time of the tackle.

Now Laine has opened his verbal casket about Andersson’s tackle. According to Svoboda, Laine considered it “unnecessary”. Laine commented briefly and succinctly on the situation.

“Let’s just say I’m looking forward to playing him in January.”

Andersson was banned for four games for his tackle. He appealed the sentence, but the sentence remained unchanged. In addition to the four matches, the Swede lost approximately 88,000 euros in salary.

Laine managed to play four matches before his injury. The man from Tampere, who started the season as a center forward, scored 1+1 in those matches.