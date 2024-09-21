Ice hockey | Patrik Laine replaced golf with a new hobby: “I don’t know if it’s very cool”

Hockey|Patrik Laine found a new hobby when he had to stop playing golf due to a dislocated shoulder.

NHL star Patrick Laine has been one of the most talked about Finnish hockey players of the summer and autumn, and soon the man will get into real action. Laine tells the NHL on the website the summer went well in terms of training, and he has also found a new interest.

Laine moved from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Montreal Canadiens, and is looking for a new start to his career. The man has boasted enthusiasm, even though the cut shoulder slightly interfered with the summer training.

Due to shoulder rehabilitation, Laine couldn’t swing another beloved club, so the game of golf had to stay. A somewhat surprising alternative was found instead.

“That’s when I started doing crossword puzzles. I don’t know if it’s very cool, but it doesn’t matter,” commented Laine.

“Making them was fun. I had the role of finisher after my fiance had done the ground work. I came up with some individual letters and was absolutely brilliant at it. I only made crosswords in English, because after trying French ones I found them impossible.”

Laine has played 480 games in the NHL regular season with 204+184 and 24 games in the playoffs with 8+8. In his best season, he has scored 44 goals.