Ice hockey | Patrik Laine rattled the goalposts when the Blue Jackets lost their away game: “It’s from deep, after all”

Laine plays with enormous superiority, but only managed to score in his 17th game of the season after an hour of trying.

Ice Hockey League The Finnish cannon of the Columbus Blue Jackets, one of the NHL’s weakest teams Patrick Laine finally succeeded in Saturday’s NHL round with an upper hand.

Wave sunk his trademark shot into the Boston Bruins’ net from the top arc of the b-point directly by Markus Björk pass and narrowed the match to 2–4.

The Blue Jackets lost the final game of their away tour with the same numbers. In addition to his goal, Laine scored his team’s opening goal with superiority.

“It was great to get those couple of goals, but if they score four, our two goals won’t be enough. You just have to take the positives from this game and move on”, Laine said.

The goal was his ninth of the season, but the first that has come with superiority. It’s a bit much for a player who carries a lot of responsibility in special situations.

Wave has played superior fourth most from his team: 63 minutes and 38 seconds. They have only received more yv time Johnny Gaudreau (93.26), Boone Jenner (81.02) and Jack Roslovic (65.02).

The number is high, because Laine has only played 17 matches. Gaudreau and Jenner have played in all 30 games for the Blue Jackets, Roslovic also has 27 games on his account.

Laine is in a class of his own in his superiority time per match. He has received the responsibility of superiority for almost four minutes per match (3.45), which is clearly more than Gaudreau (3.07).

Between the two, there was an injury in Tampere in November Jakub Voracek (3.10), whose career is at worst over due to numerous concussions.

Blue Jackets lost all three of their away tour matches. Laine went scoreless against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, but had two points in Boston.

He was asked about his missed finishes after the final game of the tour. Laine rattled the goalposts several times in the matches.

“It’s deep down. I could have scored 6-7 goals on this trip, but the puck just didn’t bounce. I had good places.”