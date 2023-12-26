Ice hockey | Patrik Laine published a Christmas photo together with his partner – the NHL star's hand in a sling

Patrik Laine was injured in mid-December and is now recovering.

Collarbone having broken earlier in December Patrik Laine the Christmas holidays were spent hand in hand. The matter is revealed on Laine's Instagram account.

Laine has published together with her girlfriend by Jordan Leight with a picture where the couple poses in similar mummy outfits. Laine's right hand is in a sling.

In the video in the same publication, Laine performs without a sling, so it is obviously not absolutely necessary to use a sling at the moment.

Columbus Laine, who plays for the Blue Jackets, was injured in mid-December. The length of his absence is estimated to be six weeks.

Earlier this season, Laine has also been sidelined due to a concussion. In the 18 matches he has played, Laine has scored 6+3.

Laine's team in Columbus has not been successful this season. The team, which collected 28 points from its 35 games, is the worst in the entire Eastern Conference in terms of point average. The playoff spot is already far away, even though the season is only starting to approach the halfway point.