Ice hockey | Patrik Laine out of the game – a record loss for Columbus

The Columbus Blue Jackets lost again.

Columbus Blue Jackets your side’s club record in Sunday’s NHL round.

The match played in Philadelphia the night before Monday Finnish time ended with a 5–2 victory for the home team.

The Jackets have now lost nine in a row. The club has been in a similar pipeline four times before, most recently in spring 2021.

During the losing streak, there have been two points, in overtime losses against the New York Rangers and Florida.

The match the winning goal symbolizes the Jackets’ early season, during which almost everything possible has gone wrong.

Adam Fantilli overwhelmingly lost the puck Damon Severson after a difficult pass. Severson tried to throw himself with his lunge to prevent Philadelphia’s counterattack, but Garnet Hathaway and Ryan Poehling were able to attack with two to zero.

Poehling’s shot dipped as close as possible over the goal line, and a lengthy video review confirmed the Flyers’ hit. Severson, one of the Jackets’ big summer acquisitions, was injured in the previous situation and did not return to the ice during the match.

Even after Severson’s injury, Columbus was able to play with six defenders, as it started the match with seven Paks and 11 forwards. Adam Boqvist rose to the assembly, Patrick Laine got a grandstand command.

“Part of the reason for playing with seven defenders was that a few of our defenders have a bit of trouble. Severson is one of them,” the Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent said.

He did not have more detailed information about Severson’s condition immediately after the match.

Sad Columbus, which played a dominant role throughout the early season, failed to use any of its five dominant opportunities in the match. They were responsible for the goals created on a flat field Boone Jenner and Alexandre Texier. Like Laine, the Jackets salary king who received blanket commands between matches Johnny Gaudreau now played no less than 24 minutes without power markings.

“Even though it was a close game, I didn’t see the same team as I have seen lately. I could see the physical fatigue. We had seven games in 11 days and two back-to-back games,” Vincent said.

However, he did not explain the poor superiority with fatigue, but reminded that in such moments, superiority should be the part of the game where a tired team could find strength and power.

“We need to fix it and find ways to make it work. We’re exploring all possible options.”

Flyers Poehling was the most effective in the match with 1+2 points.

Columbus is firmly the jumbo of the Eastern Conference with 12 points from 19 games. For Philadelphia, which played a strong early season, the victory was the fifth in a row and the tenth out of 18 matches. The Flyers are over the line in the tough playoff battle in the East.