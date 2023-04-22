Ice hockey | Patrik Laine is coming to the World Cup

Laine is in the team from 4th to 7th. from the Czech EHT tournament to be played in May.

NHL star Patrick Laine strengthens Finland for the World Championships. Laine will join the national team in May.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Laine is on the team from 4th to 7th. from the Czech EHT tournament to be played in May.

“It’s great for the team to have Laine on board and I believe that this is a unique opportunity for him to play in the World Championships in his hometown”, Leijonien GM Jere Lehtinen glows in the announcement.

For Laine, the men’s World Championships are the second in his career. Previously, Laine has represented Finland in the spring of 2016, four months after she took part in winning the World Youth Championship gold for Finland.

The lions’ spring culminates in the defense of the world championship at the World Championships in Tampere and Riga, which will be played from the 12th to the 28th. May.

The Lions’ program before the home games:

Thu 27 April 2023 Sweden – Finland (Umeå, Sweden)

Sat 29 April 2023 Sweden – Finland (Umeå, Sweden)

Czech EHT Tournament, Brno:

Thu 4 May 2023 Finland – Czech Republic

Sat 6 May 2023 Switzerland – Finland

Sun 7 May 2023 Sweden – Finland

