Ice hockey | Patrik Laine corrected his mistake, Columbus won – Mikael Granlund as an effective New Jersey visitor

Patrik Laine scored his fifth goal of the season. Mikael Granlund feasted on points.

of the NHL the jumbo twist of the Eastern Conference ended with the home team Columbus Blue Jackets’ 4–2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

However, the Jackets’ start to the match was miserable, as the Senators ran the game as they wanted in the beginning.

Ottawa took a 1-0 lead in 8:43. Patrick Laine gave a stray pass in offensive blue, which the Senators turned into a quick counterattack. Claude Giroux completed the opening goal Brady Tkachuk serving.

Tkachuk added more steam just over a couple of minutes later when he overpowered the Senators’ second shot.

Laine made up for his previous mistake when he fired a fiery wrister to overcome Columbus’ 1-2 deficit. It only took a moment, and Dmitry Voronkov tied the match.

The next and last two goals of the match and Columbus were seen in the second period. He scored the winning goal Adam Fantilliwho directed Ivan Provorov I reached the finish line. Laine made a strong mask in front of the goal Joonas Korpisalo in front of.

Finished the final readings with superiority Boone Jenner.

Korpisalo played in Columbus for the first time in the colors of the away team. The return match produced 19 saves. An old Finnish pair of washing machines Elvis Merzlikins pulled off a longer streak with a win and 41 saves.

Laine’s responsibility was 12 minutes and 40 seconds. Columbus played underpowered for more than eight minutes in the match, which also had its own effect on the low responsibility.

Mikael Granlund scored three power points.

The night the second match saw San Jose Sharks’ first away win of the season.

The Sharks claimed the points from New Jersey’s home den with goals of 6–3.

As is typical, San Jose was largely forced to defend and also lost shots on goal 17-47.

Kaapo Kähkönen however, there was a man in place in the Sharks goal, and the visitors were very effective in their positions.

Mikael Granlund passed two by Anthony Duclair goals, both of which were created through puck possessions in the central area of ​​the Finnish center. In addition, Granlund scored a 5-3 goal from a loose puck in the third period.