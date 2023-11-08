Wednesday, November 8, 2023
November 8, 2023
Ice hockey | Patrik Laine can skate again – the return schedule is still open

Patrik Laine is suffering from a concussion. He has been sidelined from NHL games for almost three weeks.

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Finnish star Patrick Laine hasn’t played in nearly three weeks since he suffered a hard knock in the Jackets’ fourth game of the season. There is still no certainty about the return to the rink, but there was encouraging information on Wednesday.

NHL reporter for The Athletic Aaron Portzline told message service in X, that Laine was on the ice both on Tuesday and on Wednesday. At the same time, there was information about the injury, which has been described with the term “upper body injury”.

“Patrik Laine (concussion) skated by himself yesterday and today. Coach Pascal Vincent Laine seemed to be doing well. The situation is still being closely monitored, and no timetable has been set for the return,” Portzline wrote.

Laine had to aside from real action, when Calgary’s Swedish defender Rasmus Andersson tackled Laine with an elbow to the head in the last seconds of the match played on October 20. Andersson was banned for four games for his trick.

