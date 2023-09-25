Patrik Laine and Adam Fantilli played in the first team in the first training match.

Immediately The Columbus Blue Jackets, who are in quite a bit of turbulence for the start of the new season, opened the NHL training games Finnish time the night before Monday against Pittsburgh.

The Finnish star of Columbus Patrick Laine played on the edge of the first chain alongside the summer’s triple booking Adam Fantilli and returned to the NHL from Switzerland for this season Alexandre Texier.

The match of the new top chain started with a rumble. Laine, 25, carried the puck through the court to the offensive zone and cheated the shooting spot to his apprentice Fantill. Even this attempt did not sink in, instead Texier shoveled in the loose puck to give Columbus a 1–0 lead in 4:37.

Columbus finally won the match in overtime 4–3. Laine’s power balance remained 0+1, number one center Fantilli grabbed yet another assist point in the second set.

Columbus’ second string was in shape Johnny Gaudreau–Boone Jenner–Kent Johnson.

Columbus and Pittsburgh played another practice match with different lineups on Sunday. The Penguins won that match played in Pittsburgh 3–2.

Big names in Pittsburgh Sidney Crosby, Yevgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang were all still in flute shifts.

Before the match, Columbus also feasted on the “style king” Laine’s outfit of the day on his social media.

In Columbus big things are expected this season from the new wing couple Laine–Fantilli. The duo’s chemistry has already been ignited right before the start of the training season.

Laine has also become a kind of mentor for the young man. Fantilli has been living with Laine and her American spouse for the time being.

The Canadian prospect, who is starting his first NHL season, has also praised the help and lessons he received from Lainee in interviews.

Konkari striker Laine is already starting his eighth NHL season.

of Columbus the training season continues Finnish time the night before Wednesday with an away game against St. Louis.

Columbus summer head coaching hire Mike Babcock resigned last week amid great uproar. The new head coach of the team was appointed as the assistant coach before Pascal Vincent.

The regular NHL season starts in two weeks on October 10.