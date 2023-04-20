Ice hockey | Patrik Laine and other Finnish stars chose the NHL’s best players and the worst place – “Cold”

Patrik Laine, Mikko Rantanen, Sebastian Aho, Aleksander Barkov and eight other Finnish stars tell who they think are the best players in the NHL. The story is published in cooperation with Urheilulehti.
Best forward: Connor McDavid
From here does not create a debate at all.
If For Connor McDavid has even tried to forcefully for a long time to find challengers in the world’s best player – or striker – conversation, so at least since last summer it has been quiet.
#Ice #hockey #Patrik #Laine #Finnish #stars #chose #NHLs #players #worst #place #Cold
Leave a Reply