Ice hockey | Parents were not happy when Jesse Pulkkinen left school – now NHL clubs are calling

One player stands out in the back lines of the Young Lions.

Gothenburg

Young Lions 13 players with NHL bookings play in the World Cup team.

At next summer's NHL booking event, there will be at least a top promise from the Young Lions pack Konsta Helenius17, and Emil Hemming's17, names.

In addition to cage heads, the most likely Finnish reservation is Jesse Pulkkinen.

JYP's 18-year-old defenseman has risen to the radar of NHL clubs with noise this season.

Pulkkinen was already available for booking last summer, but half a year ago there was not much buzz about the man from Laukaa.

Behind was a modest season in JYP's U20 team. Pulkkinen played 43 matches with 0+4. This season, Pulkkinen has jumped into the eyes of the NHL's player watchers with his rush.

What exactly has happened?

“Working out started to interest me a little more”, laughs Pulkkinen.

“That's the biggest factor behind the development. Last summer I trained relatively hard. I managed quite well in the U20 series before without training on my own. It gave me a little spark that now it's worth getting down to business.”

Chubby started the season in the U20 series. The 198-centimeter and 98-kilogram defender scored 11+17 in 18 games. After a short visit to Mestis, JYP included Pulkkinen in the league team.

Pulkkinen had time to play five league matches (0+2) in JYP before the World Championships. Keltanokka collected a lot of praise for his open-minded and bold playing style.

“I see that I can play in the league for the rest of the season as well. I feel that the fighting game is one of my strengths. Even in the league, I can move guys aside, give easy passes and support attacks,” says Pulkkinen.

Jesse Pulkkinen is the heaviest and fourth tallest player in the WC tournament.

It's not wrong to say that Pulkkinen has taken on his lion jersey completely from the bush. Pulkkinen did not play a single national match in the juniors before this season.

“After the first national team games, I realized that I can do well at this level. At that point, I started to feel for the first time that this might be a chance to get to the World Cup. Little by little, this tournament became a goal. Before the season, it was not a goal,” admits Pulkkinen.

At the World Cup, Pulkkinen has played strongly in the top pair. Pulkkinen is his team's most efficient defender with 1+1.

He is also one of the few players on the team with a positive plus-minus statistic. Power statistic +2 is the best in Finland.

“It's great to be part of the team. This is my first WC tournament. I've enjoyed every day to the fullest,” Pulkkinen muses.

Young During the World Cup, Pulkkinen has collected flattering statements in the notebooks of NHL scouts.

Behind the scenes, the almost two-meter-long körilä is even being talked about as a reservation for the second round.

One scout described Pulkkinen's playing style during the World Cup as brave and “chaotic” for better or worse.

“I'm a puck defender who can raise the game and support attacks. And fight a lot. I'm quite versatile, but the best help is definitely on the offensive end,” describes Pulkkinen.

Jesse Pulkkinen opened his goal account at the World Cup after a fine performance against Latvia.

The fact that the NHL clubs' scouts have approached Pulkki this season says something about the interest.

“Before the tournament, I had some talks with the scouts. That kind of basic familiarization. I don't remember exactly how many clubs have been in contact, but there have been some”, says Pulkkinen.

“ I'm trying to get this mess into shape so that I can make a living from it. However, the goal is that one day I could finish school.

With one there is still plenty to do in the sub-area. Pulkkinen has to use the Finnish team manager Janne from Peso as an interpreter in English interviews.

“English is not yet a strength. It needs to be practiced more and more.”

According to his own words, Pulkkinen was not a “school mouse” when he was younger. Studying was a must.

“After elementary school, I went to a shop. I was there for a little over a year and left it unfinished. Since then, I've focused on the ladle.”

Pulkkinen's parents were not happy with the solution at first.

“They would have wanted me to continue school. However, I was never good at school, so it was decided that I would now try to focus fully on the pool. At the moment, it looks pretty good,” Pulkkinen informs.

“I'm trying to get this sloppy job in such shape that I can make a living from it. However, the goal is that one day I could finish school.”