Sunday, February 18, 2024
Ice hockey | Paralyzed Sanni Hakala was moved by the audience's reaction – he visited the ice before the match

February 17, 2024
Sanni Hakala received a warm welcome in the hall.

Last a hockey player who was paralyzed in November Sanni Hakala returned to the public on Saturday. He performed on the ice of Jönköping's Husqvarna Arena on Saturday before the SHL match HV 71–Skellefteå.

Hakala arrived at the rink in a wheelchair.

The audience applauded the Finn by standing and chanting the player's name.

TV4 published a video of the event on X (formerly Twitter).

The reception clearly touched Hakala, who was Expressen's according to “obviously moved”.

According to Expressen, it was the first time that Hakala visited the hall after the accident.

The SDHL team HV 71's captain Hakala, 26, crashed headfirst into the goal post in the Djurgården match in November with dire consequences.

The player was paralyzed from the chest down in the accident.

A fundraiser has been organized for his rehabilitation, which has already raised around 50,000 euros.

There have been several well-known people among the donors.

