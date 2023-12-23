Ice hockey | Paralyzed Sanni Hakala published a picture of herself with her partner – thanking her supporters

In November, hockey player Sanni Hakala, who was paralyzed, updated his news on social media.

Swedish a hockey player paralyzed from the chest down in a league match Sanni Hakala26, posted the first photo of himself since his serious injury.

In the photo, Hakala poses happily together with her teammate and partner, the Canadian by Danielle Stone33, with.

“Tomorrow will be one month since the accident. We are still studying a new life, but now we want to thank you for all possible support,” Hakala wrote in connection with her photo.

“Your support has helped us and made us realize that we are not alone on this journey.”

HV71 represented Hakala crashed headfirst into the goalpost due to high speed at the end of November. He said shortly after his accident that he has no feeling from the chest down. In addition to this, the functionality of his hands has decreased.

Fundraising has been started to support Hakala, because there is a risk that the processing of Hakala's case will take months at the insurance company.

Hakala was one of the main players of the Women's Lions. He won two Olympic bronze medals, two World Championship bronze medals and one World Championship silver medal.