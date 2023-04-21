istanbul (wam)

Our national ice hockey team defeated its New Zealand counterpart 7-1, in the third round of the World Cup Championship in Turkey, Level II B, raising its score to 9 points with its third successive victory in the competition.

Our team awaits a decisive confrontation in the championship against the Bulgarian team today, as it represents an important indicator of the course of the competition for the title, before the final round against Mexico next Sunday.

Our players dominated the confrontation stadium in Istanbul, and forced the New Zealand team to retreat, so that the matches ended 1/1, 4/0 and 2/0, respectively.

Juma Al Dhaheri, captain of our national team, crowned his remarkable brilliance in the match, by winning the Best Player award.

Turkey will host the World Championship from 17 to 23 April, with the participation of the UAE, Belgium, New Zealand, Mexico, Bulgaria and Turkey.

Our team topped the ranking list in the tournament before this round, after beating Turkey 8-0 and Belgium 4-3 in successive wins.

Khaled Al Qubaisi, director of our national team, confirmed that the third victory in the World Championship crowns the great efforts made in preparing to participate in the global forum, the strong performance of the players, and the great desire to raise the flag of the country in the championship sky.

He added: “The players have proven their worth by reaching this important stage of the competition, with successive victories at the expense of strong teams, and we have the best to present in the next two matches before the end of the tournament, and we hope that the end will be at the level of aspirations so that we can confirm our worthiness to win the title, which we won last year in the edition.” past the third level A.

In turn, David Rich, coach of our national team, praised the positive performance of the players in the previous two matches, and the high performance that enabled them to reach good results, and this confirms that we are on the right track.

He said, “I am proud of the advanced level of the players, and we respect the aspirations of all teams, and we must continue to enhance our ambition in the competition, and I am very confident that with good focus and perfect performance, we can confirm once again in this tournament our worthiness to compete for gold medals.”