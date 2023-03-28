Ice hockey | Otto Paajanen solved the dramatic sixth game for HIFK: “I’m not quite sure if I touched the puck”

The place in the semi-finals was confirmed only after the video review, but the fans’ party started even before that. HIFK will meet Tappara, who won the league’s regular season, in the semifinals.

HIFK–Lukko 3–2 je. HIFK won 4–2 to the semi-finals

Dramatics erupted over the sides of the rink when HIFK went to the semi-finals in the hockey elimination game. IFK beat Luko 3–2 in the sixth meeting Otto Paajanen with the overtime goal.

“I’m not sure if I touched the puck. The goal is exactly the same as Talen’s [Teemu Tallberg]”, Paajanen said in the bustling corridor of the ice rink.

When IFK reached the extra round with two last-minute goals, an unprecedented run began in Luko’s area. Every player seemed to want to settle the match until finally the captain Teemu Tallberg started and Paajanen finished.

The clock stopped at 67:33. The party started, but the messy goal required a video review. That was the goal. In the end, the fans got rid of the torment and the season continues.

HIFK looked poor and messy for a little over 56 minutes until Ilari Melart crushed the narrowing to 1–2 with superior force. That started a rally that could have been glimpsed a little earlier.

A minute and a half before the end Julius Nättinen jumped into the dugout as the sixth baseman and passed Eetu Koivistoinen. A shot directly from the pass went wide Artyom Zagidulin.

The ice hall’s more than 7,000 spectators burst into a huge commotion. IFK had made it to the extra round, despite losing the match most of the time.

“A little pain was released,” Koivistoinen said. “It was a big goal and it was great to blow up this hall in a big way.”

Koivistoinen’s ventilation told not only that the match had been leveled, but also that the goal had finally come. He scored more than 20 goals in the regular season, but has gone without the entire Lukko series.

Koivistoinen, wearing a golden helmet, complained that the match was one goalless streak. He lost the drive through and the second, if not the third, good finishing position.

“I thanked Julius [Nättinen]that he passed a third or fourth time and the puck went in.”

The seal of the lock started to dry and harden in the third set.

Otto Paajanen, who scored the decisive goal, takes the Rantapallo that flew onto the field with him.

Another after the middle of the set struck Josh Kestner by force and Otto Somppi underpowered in the third set. It felt that those goals were enough to forcibly postpone the decision to the seventh match for Äijänsuo.

The people of Rauma were better in everything for about 57 minutes. The pace became clear in the first minutes of the match and continued almost without a break for two sets, with a good distance in the third as well.

Josh Kestner has been suffering from ineffectiveness, but he’s finally getting his shots on target. The pinpoint shot went into the top corner when Lukko played with the upper hand.

A moment earlier Miro Väänänen had taken a five-minute ice-out and a run-out from the cross stick. Väänänen pressed his racket By Linus Nyman to the face.

Väänänen gets banned for his trick, but the balance of this match series is starting to look sad. Samuli Piipponen (Lukko) five games, Ilari Melart (HIFK) two games, Henri Ikonen (Lock) three-game Huili and next Väänänen continues the list.

of HIFK the beginning was bad. It was just the home team’s luck that Lukko didn’t lead after the first 20 minutes.

It was embarrassing to hit a long puck in front of the home crowd in the first set and it was like telling them that they were in complete trouble.

Lock Julius Mattila hit the post, once the puck rolled almost on the goal line. IFK had to thank the goalkeeper Roope from Tapothat the opening set ended goalless.

for HIFK a win means qualifying for the medal games, but also a nightmarish opponent.

The team faces Tappara, against whom the history goes back a long way – and always as difficult. HIFK and Tappara have met nine times in the playoff series, and only once has Helsinki won.

In the semifinals, IFK and Tappara are facing each other for the fifth time, and Tappara won all four series played so far in 1981, 1982, 1988 and 2017.

The previous medal-related meeting between the teams was the shameful bronze medal match in spring 2021. HIFK did what they had to, but Tappara crawled along the ice without any interest. The match ended 7–1.

Next, the jubilant HIFK players will receive Tappara.