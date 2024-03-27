Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Ice hockey | Ottawa's Korpisalo avoided its third consecutive win

March 27, 2024
The Canadian club beat the host team Buffalo Sabers 6–2.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Finnish goalkeeper of the Ottawa Senators Joonas Korpisalo clinched their third straight win as the Canadian club defeated the host Buffalo Sabers 6–2.

Having started between Buffalo's goalposts Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen four shots were hit behind in the first nine minutes of the match, after which the Canadian keeper was replaced for the goal Devon Levi. Luukkonen managed to save five times.

Korpisalo, who showed better skills in the Senators' goal, made 34 saves in the match.

