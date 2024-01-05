Ice hockey | Oskari Manninen's transfer to HIFK was quickly packaged – the experienced defender regretted the breakdown of game discipline in Kouvola

HIFK led the match against KooKoo after the opening set 2–0. In the second set, the home team leveled up and in the third over.

When the opening set ended with a two-goal lead, the away game in Kouvola looked good for Helsinki IFK in the hockey SM league. But in the second set, the team learned a lesson in how mistakes backfire in a rude way.

KooKoo managed to hit two hits when HIFK's substitutions went wrong. In the third set, the people of Kouvola Petter Emanuelsson still scored the winning goal, and IFK's return trip to Helsinki began without points.

“We came into the game quite well, and the first set was good puck. In the second one, we lost a bit of game discipline, and the guy got even,” said the defender, who played his third game at HIFK Oskari Manninen.

Manny arrived at HIFK from Tappara last week, and responsibility has come immediately. There have been a lot of absences in HIFK's defense, and Manninen, who played more than 500 league games in his career, was a necessary addition.

“When the start came, I knew the pack was ragged, but sometimes it is everywhere. We have a lot of good players. That's how it should be. If you want to play for a long spring, you can't go there with a narrow roster,” says Manninen.

According to the defender who played almost 17 minutes in the KooKoo game, the transfer came quickly. In Tappara, he had time to play 29 matches with power points of 1+5 before his transfer.

“Within hours the transfer was finished, and we were already packing things in Tampere. I don't know the full background of the transfer, they were handled by others.”

Little by little, HIFK is getting players back into their ranks. Otto Salini the games in the World Junior Championships ended on Friday and Niko Seppälän the situation is monitored day by day. They are most likely the first two returners.

Kasper Kotkansalon and Petteri Lindbohmin the return is expected in two weeks, Einari Luhangan the recovery forecast is one to two weeks. Aron at Kiviharju it will take another two months to return to the games.

If all defenders are available healthy at the same time, the competition for playing time will be fierce. Manninen says that he expects himself to be able to help the team win, wherever the team's needs are.

“Whether it was understrength and good defending or opening the game. Bring them to the table, and help the team win.”

of HIFK excelled as scorers in the opening set Luke Martin and Vincent Marleau. HIFK will play its next match on Saturday, when Mikkelin Jukurit will face Mikkelin Jukurit in the home hall.

After the Jukurit game, HIFK will play all three matches next week away from home. First up is Ässät, then JYP and Kärpät.