Ice hockey | Opening set played: Aleksanteri Kaskimäki led HIFK, Tappara’s Waltteri Merelä equalized

The semi-final between Pelicans and Ilves is also at 1–1.

Ice hockey The league semi-finals started today at 18:30. HS follows the matches with live tracking below.

HIFK meets Tappara in Helsinki. Pelicans and Ilves will play in the second semi-final in Lahti.

You can advance from the semifinals with four wins.

HIFK and Tappara’s first two matches in the series will be played in Helsinki, after that we will move to Tampere, where Tappara will host the next three games.

The third game hosted by Tappara will not be played if either team breaks the streak in four straight games.

Accordingly, the first two matches of the second semi-final series will be played in Lahti.

Both Tampere teams participating in the semi-finals will have to play their first two matches away from home, because at the beginning of the semi-finals the Nokia Arena is reserved for music: the arena will be taken over first Antti tuiskuthen Andrea Bocelli.

Read more: Does HIFK benefit from Tappara’s evacuation? Otto Paajanen reminds us of the players’ preference