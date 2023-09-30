Ice hockey | Opening loss of the season at home for HIFK – the Golden Lions in a hard blow

The match between HIFK and Pelicans was a show of goalkeepers.

30.9. 19:36

Helsinki IFK lost for the first time this season on their home ice, when Lahti Pelicans claimed a 2-1 victory in Saturday’s round after a shootout.

Pelicans’ young star forward became the hero of the game Aatu Jämsen, who scored the decisive goal in the extra rounds. Jämsen, 21, also scored in regular time for the Lahti team.

The match was followed by a full house in the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink, i.e. 8,200 spectators.

An irritated away team arrived in the box of Nordis. Having fallen into a bad slump right in the opening rounds, the Pelicans had lost their previous three matches with a dull goal difference of 2–12.

Saturday’s match was already the third of the week for both teams. In Friday’s round, HIFK lost away to Ilves after a shootout. Pelicans, on the other hand, beat Sport at home.

HIFK played through a long formula this past week. All three matches went into a shootout after regular time. HIFK took four points from their matches of the week, and is now in ninth place in the series.

Season the second keeper who played his opening match Niko Hovinen had a rough start to his HIFK career.

The visiting team’s second shot sank behind Hovisen’s back, when Jämsen was completely free after the counterattack to swim the visiting team into a 1–0 lead in 4:35.

The opening match was challenging for Hovise. HIFK controlled the puck for long stretches, and the 35-year-old goalkeeper did not have enough save tasks at a steady pace. Hovinen, who performed as a safe bet, made 15 saves in the match.

In the last half of the opening set, Hovinen made a big save in a critical spot. HIFK fooled with superiority to the model that initiated the opening goal Elias Vilén ran into the drive through. However, Hovinen equalized with Vilén’s gestureless save.

The match the first one and a half sets HIFK was the more dominant side. The control finally paid off in the second period, when HIFK’s 19-year-old forward Alexander Kaskimäki overpowered the 1–1 draw in 27:24. The goal was Kaskimäki’s first of the season.

A 17-year-old top prospect who got the second assist in the goal Aron Kiviharju at the same time increased his point streak (1+1) to two matches. Kiviharju scored the opening goal of his league career on Friday in the Nokia Arena.

Saturday the match was at the same time a meeting between two golden lion guards. Hovinen was in the role of third guard in the spring of 2011, when Leijonat won the second World Cup gold in its history.

Saved in the other end Jussi Olkinuora is a two-time world champion from 2019 and 2022.

Olkinuora, 32, who started the season tentatively, was in a much harder rain of pucks than Hovinen. In the bright lights of Nordis, Olkinuora was the Pelicans’ best with 26 saves.

Saturday’s game was not a clinical goal-scoring masterpiece. In particular, HIFK’s efficiency in goal posts was weak. HIFK Duna striker Micke-Max Åsten even managed to pull past the empty ones at the beginning of the second period.

For the Pelicans, scoring has been a drag throughout the early season. The team from Lahti has scored only 13 goals in eight matches, which is the second lowest balance in the entire series.