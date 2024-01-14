Ice hockey | Only one Finn for the NHL all-star match – these players are fighting for the million pot

12 players will fight for the million dollar pot.

of the NHL the star event's player list was completed on Saturday local time, when the league released the eight outfield players and four goalkeepers who were voted in.

About field players Cale Makar is Colorado's star quarterback. Other players represent Canadian teams. In addition to Makar, Toronto was voted into the event through a fan vote William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Morgan Riellyof Vancouver JT Miller, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser and Edmonton Leon Draisaitl.

Thanks to the voting results, we will see Vancouver in the all-star match for goalkeepers Thatcher Demkoof Florida Sergei Bobrovskyof Colorado Alexander Georgiev and Boston Jeremy Swayman. According to the NHL, more than 36 million votes were cast.

The only Finn nominated for the event is Carolina Sebastian Ahowho was one of 32 players selected by the NHL.

However, there will be at least one more change to the player list, as Chicago Connor Bedard is not returning to game form from a broken jaw until early February.

The star match skill competition has also been renewed. The NHL has chosen ten participants, and fans will vote for two more who will fight for the million dollar pot.

The league's chosen participants are Boston's David Pastrnakof Colorado Nathan MacKinnon and Makar, Edmonton's Draisaitl and Connor McDavidof New Jersey Jack Hughesof Tampa Bay Nikita Kucherovof Toronto Austin Matthews and Nylander and Vancouver's Pettersson.