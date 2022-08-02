Ice hockey | Olympic champion Petteri Lindbohm is moving to a major Swedish club

Last season, the Jokerit switched to the NHL in the middle of the season.

In ice hockey the defender who won Olympic gold last winter Petteri Lindbohm continues his career in the Swedish premier league in the SHL. Lindbohm plays on a one-year contract in Frölunda, the club said on its website.

“We have been looking for a defender and we got Petter. He is a good two-way player with huge experience,” commented Frölunda’s sports director Fredrik Sjöström.

Lindbohm, 28, moves to Gothenburg from the NHL arena, where he represented the Florida Panthers in the spring. Lindbohm started last season with the Jokers, but changed scenery because the Jokers’ KHL season was interrupted due to the war in Ukraine.

In the NHL, Lindbohm has played a total of 49 regular season games, in addition to Florida in the St. Louis Blues in the 2014–2017 seasons.

In addition to the Olympic gold in Beijing, Lindbohm has won World Championship gold in Leijon in 2019 and World Championship silver last year.