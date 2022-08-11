Ice hockey | Olympic champion Frans Tuohimaa likes to take a stand on things, but one immediately causes rage

The Olympic champion and world champion found a place to play in Jukurei and sees the club as a good place to develop.

Keeper Frans Tuohimaa was still without a new club at the beginning of May, even though there was Olympic gold on the list of achievements. The world championship was also coming.

The puck goalie’s game of chairs turned more lively than usual when Vladimir Putin launched a ruthless war of aggression in Ukraine on February 24. European players, goalkeepers with them, began a mass exodus from Putin’s worshiped KHL.

At one point, Tuohimaa calculated that 18 goalkeepers would have left the KHL, and at the point when he got the contract, there would have been eight defenders aiming for three spots.

As a native of Helsinki and with a HIFK background, it would have seemed the most logical that Tuohimaa would go to a familiar club. That didn’t happen, but Stadi changed to Mikkeli and Etelä-Savo.

HIFK trusted its goalkeeper duo, so Tuohimaa had to find a club elsewhere. There was no time to waste.

In European hockey, contracts for the next season are made somewhere in November. In May, the contract train is already far away.

Jukurs was left without a number one goalkeeper after playing a top season Oskari Salminen22, signed with the NHL club Winnipeg.

In Mikkeli, people were straightforward. Jukurit sent a ready contract offer directly to Tuohimaa and the goalie situation was solved with it.

“A few details were refined and the contract was good,” says Tuohimaa in Mikkeli Kenkävero, which is one of the city’s attractions. “Here, interest was shown and a good contract was offered.”

Although Tuohimaa is one of the first-class goalkeepers, finding a suitable contract was not easy. So few clubs needed a vest at that point.

“I started counting in my head that there are only a few clubs left that I want to go to.”

A good contract means that the salary is right and the housing and car benefits come as a bonus, and now he lives with his fiance on the shores of Saimaa. Tuohimaa doesn’t talk about the amount of money, but he assures that they are also in order.

From Jukurie’s last season’s point leader From Petrus Palmuta the apartment became available when he headed to Örebro, Sweden, and now the engaged couple sleeps there at night.

Tuohimaa’s agent at the time Kimmo Kapanen got the details of the contract finalized in the middle of May and Tuohimaa won the WC gold in a way as a player of Jukurien.

Frans Tuohimaa played in the KHL for Novokuznetsk Nizhnekamsk before moving to the Mikkeli club.

The lions the three-guard contract with the small club Jukurei raises the question, could the transfer be a step backwards?

For years, Jukurit belonged to the league like the others, until a new coaching face Olli Jokinen pumped the club to full glory last season. The second place in the regular season ultimately did not bring success in the playoffs, but opened the doors to Europe for the Champions League.

Tuohimaa denies taking steps backwards.

“The biggest thing was that where I play, I still have the same opportunities to move forward in my career.”

“In Europe, it’s not worth going anywhere, even if someone crazy pays, if the career advancement opportunities aren’t that good.”

“That’s why I wanted to come here.”

Last the season’s goalkeeper Oskari Salminen showed how everything is possible. He was one ordinary young goalkeeper among others before last winter. Salminen had time to play fragmented league matches in KooKoo, Mestist SaPKO and before that in the youth leagues without a single national youth match, but now he is a contract player of Winnipeg without an NHL reservation.

“Just the right pressures. It’s such a cliché,” says Tuohimaa.

“I know that my level is enough to play in this league and I’m going to dig out the best version of myself. If I can do that, it will be a pretty good season.”

Salminen’s top season was one of the reasons for Jukurie’s success in the regular season and finishing second.

Although Salminen broke through, Tuohimaa refuses to jump into anyone’s shoes.

“Sometimes when I was younger I panicked in every direction. When I had a bad game, I thought my career would end there, and when I had a good game, I thought I would make it to the NHL in the middle of the season. That’s not how it works in this business.”

Frans Tuohimaa won Olympic gold in Leijon in Beijing. Only a few days after the Olympics, Russia started a war in Ukraine. Tuohimaa was one of the first to announce that he was quitting the KHL in Russia.

To the Olympics admission and selection to the team Tuohimaa clearly considers the biggest achievement and highlight of his career.

The selection for the team went exceptionally well. Tuohimaa was playing in the KHL for Neftehimik Nizhnekamsk when the Olympic break started. Before leaving Nizhnekamsk, Tuohimaa thought about whether it would be worth taking the equipment with you or leaving it there.

In November-December, Tuohimaa’s game in the KHL started to fly. He was chosen as the goalkeeper of the week and was even expected to be chosen as the goalkeeper of the month. Even though it didn’t happen, the prevention level remained high.

Tuohimaa knew that Harri Säteri and Jussi Olkinuora are the two top guards, but who could be the third.

Before leaving Russia, Tuohimaa called and asked Leijoni’s management if the third position was filled. The answer was that it is not. Kamat was worth packing along – at least to be safe.

“After I got to Finland, a few days passed and Yucca [Jalonen] called and asked if I was ready to go along.”

of Beijing only a few days after the Olympics, Putin started the war. Tuohimaa was among the first to announce that he wanted to leave Russia.

A kind of dream bath turned overnight into a nightmare that had to be gotten rid of.

“Of course the last one leaves a mark. I was fine when I got out within a week. It left a sour taste.”

“It was the only right solution.”

Tuohimaa is a player who takes a stand, thinks about things and intervenes in grievances if he thinks he encounters them.

According to the ice hockey players, he does not agree, even though things outside the rink are interesting.

“Yes, I always worry about politics or international politics, but I may not be constantly worried. I like to follow what is happening in the world.”

Tuohimaa says that he has a lot of opinions, but adds that he tries to keep quiet about things he knows nothing about.

“Although I might have an opinion even then.”

“It’s annoying in today’s Twitter that everyone has the right to take turns being doctors, presidents or prime ministers or taking any role.”

“It seems like a lot of people think of Twitter as a source of news. It is that, but you have to understand whose tweet it is.”

Tuohimaa starts to boil when puck players are talked about as one mold that always agrees on everything and works the same way.

“If I think about all the booths I’ve been in. In the morning, a debate starts on some current topic and everyone has a different opinion. Lätkäkoppi is a sickly sweet place. It is the worst delusion that everyone would agree. Thence [väittämästä] rage always arises.”

In the dressing rooms, the world is put on hold in every practice, and according to Tuohimaa, everyone gets their voice and opinion heard. It is allowed to disagree, but still the team has a common goal – to seek victories and success.

“If society worked more like this, this would be a much better place. Now this is throwing blocks in every direction.”

Jukur’s season in the Champions League starts on September 2, and the domestic League starts on September 13.

