Ice hockey | Olli Jokinen was dismayed by star goalkeeper Frans Tuohimaa’s departure: “Tells what he’s really like”

The departure of goalkeeper Frans Tuohimaa, who won the World Cup and Olympic gold last spring, is not viewed well in Jukurei.

Mikkelin Jukurien and star goalkeeper Frans Tuohimaan31, the collaboration ended in stormy signs.

On Wednesday evening, just a few hours before the transfer deadline, Jukurit published a statement that the club and Tuohimaa have terminated the player contract for the current season.

According to Jukurie, the initiative came from a player who was dissatisfied with the role and playing time offered for the rest of the season.

Tuohimaa’s departure came as a complete surprise to the head coach Olli Jokinen.

“This left a very bad taste in my mouth. It’s pointless to deny it,” says Jokinen.

“Three weeks ago we were in a situation where we still had three goalkeepers (Tuohimaa, Markus Ruusu and Karolus Kaarlehto). We stated that Kaarlehto can leave. On Tuesday, Tuohimaa announced that he is unable to be in that role and wants to leave.”

Jukurie’s development manager Mikko Hakkarainen would have liked to keep Tuohimaa in the ranks, but Jokinen felt that the situation is such that it is pointless to hang an unsatisfied player in the lineup.

“I was absolute about this. If someone doesn’t want to be in the team, no one will be kept here by force.”

“Everyone has ups and downs during the season, but the most important thing should be commitment. I am very disappointed that at this point in the season the player announces that he is leaving”, says Jokinen.

Tuohimaa transferred to Jukurei for this season with great expectations. The third guard of the Lions’ Olympic and World Cup gold team signed a lucrative contract with the Mikkeli club, but Tuohimaa’s season in Jukurei was a big disappointment compared to expectations.

Among goalkeepers who saved at least 20 matches, Tuohimaa’s save percentage of 89.5 was the fifth weakest in the series. Tuohimaa’s average goals scored of 2.82 was the second worst.

“I understand that the player has pain and worries about his own future, but such a solution leaves some kind of mark on the character of the player. Tells what he’s really like, when at this point the towel is thrown on the counter,” Jokinen says.

Goalkeeper Frans Tuohimaa, who also played in the national team, wanted out of Mikkeli. Tuohimaa moved to Sweden for the rest of the season.

To the country the last match in Jukurei was the match played on February 3 against Kärppi. Jukurit lost the match 1–2.

“Tuohimaa played very well against Kärppi and before that against Ässi. After that, Ruusu scored against Ilves and we won that game.”

At the moment, Jukurit is on a winning streak of four matches. During the winning streak, Ruusu has made a save between the posts.

“A winning goalkeeper is not replaced. Tuohimaa would have won the next game if we had lost. In that sense, I don’t understand Tuohimaa’s solution at all”, Jokinen wonders, but also sees a positive side in the situation.

“I believe that the team is stronger now. It could have been sensed in some way in the dressing room that someone doesn’t want to be there. The players haven’t said it out loud and I haven’t noticed that the spirit is bad, but I believe we can turn this into an asset.”

The end of the season ajan Jukurie’s goalkeeper duo consists of Ruusu, 25, who became the number one goalkeeper, and Imatran Ketterä, who arrived on loan Severi Auvinen21.

Tuohimaa, 31, continues his season in the Swedish premier league at Skellefteå AIK.

The Jukurs have nine games left in the regular season. Jukurit is in the last playoff spot, i.e. tenth with 69 points.

At the bottom of the ranking, HPK is tied with Mikkeli, but Jukurit is well above the line in the win column.

“Every game is the seventh game for us. That’s what it’s been like for us the last couple of weeks. 4-5 teams are fighting for the last few playoff spots. This is a great time when every game has a huge meaning,” Jokinen gushes.

“Now let’s see who the real professional players are. Now we measure mental resources and what we have done since the beginning of the season and what everyday life has been like during the season.