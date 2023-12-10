Ice hockey | Olli Jokinen revealed to MTV: he will not continue in Liiga

The former NHL star aims to go abroad for next season.

Jukurien head coach Olli Jokinen will leave the SM league after the current season. The 45-year-old from Kuopio has been the head coach of the Mikkeli club since 2021.

Someone told me about it For MTV Sports.

The NHL star of yesteryears said that he had held negotiations about moving abroad.

“There have been some discussions. There is nothing concrete at the moment. As a coach, that's what you want to progress in your career. We look at alternatives with an open mind,” he told Maikkar.

A river returned to Finland from his long tour of North America with a bang. In his debut season, Jukurit was runner-up in the regular season of the SM league. At the same time, he won the coach of the year award.

At the moment, Jukurit is fifth in the SM league.

There is still no certainty about Joki's replacement in Mikkeli.