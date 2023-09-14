Ice hockey | Oiva Keskinen paced champion Tappara’s march over Pelicans

Tampere got a full points pot when Ilveskin won their league opener.

Domestic the hockey league got into full swing today with a series round of six matches.

In the climax of the first round, in last spring’s SC final replay, Tappara, who won two Finnish championships in a row, defeated Pelicans from Lahti 4–0 in their home hall in Tampere.

Tappara’s 1–0 goal was scored by a 19-year-old attacker Oiva Keskinenwho is the top center forward of recent years Esa Keskinen nephew. Oiva Keskinen scored immediately in his league debut in 2:17.

“I’ve been waiting since I was a little boy to be able to play in these circles. Whenever you get screen space, it’s taken advantage of,” goalscorer Keskinen told MTV3.

Before the match, Tappara’s pennant was raised to the ceiling of the hall in honor of last season’s championship.

Savo-Karelia in the hegemony match, KalPa beat SaiPa in their home arena after a winning goal contest 4–3. Striker Aleksi Klemetti scored two of KalPa’s goals in regular time.

Mikkeliäinen Jukurit beat KooKoo 4–1 on their home field. Latvian striker Oskars Batna scored two goals for the home team.

Champion favourites Ilves, promoted to the team, claimed the full point pot for Tampere after defeating Pori Ässät 4–3. Aces happened Eemil Erholtz by hitting a 1–0 lead after the opening set, but Ilves took the middle set with goals 3–0.

Czech striker Petr Kodytek scored two goals for the away team, new striker acquisition Oula Palve and Jani Nyman made Ilves 1+1 points each. Ässien Erholtz also hit once in the third set.

TPS defeated JYP away in overtime 3–2. The winning goal was scored by TPS Petrus to Palmu.

Kärpät beat Sport 2–1 in overtime in their home hall. In overtime, the Czech player from Kärppie scored Martin Jandus.