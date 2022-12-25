Ice hockey | Nuoret Leijonat goes on a medal hunt, but the challenge is tough: “Canada is a nasty and tough team”

The under-20 ice hockey World Championships start on Boxing Day.

Finland is currently one of the medal favorites for the under-20 men’s ice hockey World Cup and is the third most successful country in the history of the competition, which began at the turn of 1976-77, after Canada and Russia, when the medals from the Soviet Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States are included in Russia’s account.

In the World Cup competitions starting on Boxing Day in Halifax and Moncton, Canada, Finland is aiming for a golden climax to its up-and-coming four-season period. Raimo Helminen lyour young Lions fourth in 2020, Antti Pennanen third in 2021 and second in 2022. Now Finland is trying to climb the last step Tomi Lämsän in the lead and achieves his sixth under-20 World Cup gold.

Finland is not the number one favorite again, but as the young Lions proved in the 2014, 2016 and 2019 games that produced world championships in this millennium, a persistent and high-quality team can do well.

“Above all, our strength is the team. And the fact that the players have been tried to play a strong role. I think that’s one weapon we can handle. This is a strong and committed team”, said head coach Lämsä before the team left for the camp.

One or more star players from the championship and medalist teams have shone brighter than others, but success also requires depth.

The 2014 team had a bunch of goals Saku Mäenalanenthe playmaker Teuvo Teräväinen and the defender who scored the championship goal Rasmus Ristolainen. Two years later in Helsinki Kasperi Kapanen decided the World Cup gold, but Sebastian Ahon, Jesse Puljujärvi and Patrik Laine chain stole the most attention. The best Finnish hockey player of the moment Mikko Rantanen was the team captain.

In 2019 Kaapo Kako paced the young Lions to become world champions and set the stage for a second place in the NHL for the following summer, but Aleksi Heponiemi and Aarne Talvitie scored more points.

In the heat is a team with two stars above the rest: first-round picks Joakim Kemell and Brad Lambert. Otherwise, the team is of equal quality.

Kemell, JYP’s goal-hungry striker, has no particular favorite opponent.

“Canada is tough at home. Canada is a mean and tough team.”

In the practice matches before the World Cup, the USA beat Finland 5–2 and Canada 5–3, so the biggest favorites gave a warning about their skills. In the preliminary round, Finland will face Switzerland on Monday, Slovakia on Tuesday, Latvia on Thursday and late on Saturday Logan Cooley starred by the United States. In addition to Canada, Austria, Sweden, Germany and the Czech Republic are aiming for the playoffs from the second group.

Kemell is only 18 years old, but he is already a silver medalist from previous World Championships. Among under-18s, he has a World Championship bronze.

How does the medal brighten?

“Everyone gives their all when it’s needed. Let’s play to our strengths”, he left staring at the name lists to others.