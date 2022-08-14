Sunday, August 14, 2022
Ice hockey | Nuoret Leijonat changed the goalkeeper and changed the chains, here the fielders against Slovakia

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2022
in World Europe
0

Aatu Rädy’s number one field remains unchanged.

Kuopio Representing KalPa Juha Jatkola will play in the goal of the Young Lions when Finland meets Slovakia on Sunday evening.

Leevi Meriläinen played the first two matches of the tournament and now it’s Jatkola’s turn.

The two top chains remain intact, but there are small filings in the third and fourth, when Oliver Kapanen moves to the middle of the triplet.

Ville Koivunen became the 13th striker.

Young Lions players:

In goal: 31 Juha Jatkola, reserve: 1 Leevi Meriläinen

First: 22 Roni Hirvonen – 34 Aatu Räty – 37 Joakim Kemell;

3 Ruben Rafkin – 7 Topi Niemelä

Runner-up: 13 Roby Järventie – 18 Joel Määttä – 29 Kasper Simontaival; 4 Joni Jurmo – 10 Kasper Puutio.

Third: 35 Roni Karvinen – 27 Oliver Kapanen – 33 Brad Lambert;

6 Eemil Viro – 21 Aleksi Heimosalmi.

Four: 28 Eetu Liukas – 19 Juuso Mäenpää – 23 Kalle Väisänen; 2 Matias Rajaniemi.

13. striker:

24 Ville Koivunen.

The match between Finland and Slovakia will be played on Sunday from 21:00. TV5 and Discovery will show the game live.

