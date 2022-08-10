Ice hockey | Nuoret Leijonat beat Latvia in their opening match

Finland beat Latvia 6–1.

Finland the under-20 men’s national team beat Latvia 6-1 at the World Hockey Championship held in Edmonton, Canada.

The first chain of the Young Lions dominated the match sovereignly.

Joakim Kemell opened Finland’s points balance and scored two goals in the match. He also grabbed two assists. The captain also scored goals Roni Hirvonen mixed Aatu Rätywho both also earned two assists in the match.

Next the team will face the Czech Republic on Thursday evening at nine o’clock Finnish time.