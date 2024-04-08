Ice hockey | Now it's confirmed – Olli Jokinen's new job is from Sweden

Olli Jokinen's new club is Swedish team Timrå IK.

Mikkelin To leave the jugs Olli Jokinen takes over as the head coach of Timrå IK, which plays in the Swedish premier league.

Swedish club announced Jokinen, 45, about the contract on Monday. Jokinen's contract is a 2+1 model. So, in addition to two seasons, the contract includes one option year.

Timrå's sports director is a man known to Joki, from Kuopio Kimmo Kapanen.

“I'm really happy about this opportunity,” Jokinen commented on the Timrå website.

“In my philosophy, training must be harder than games, and I want to offer Timrå's supporters entertaining hockey. I'm really looking forward to the start of the season.”

A river Jukurit was eliminated this season in the quarter-finals against Kärppi with match wins of 2–4.

Jokinen, who spent three seasons in Jukurei, took the Mikkeli club twice to the playoffs, but never beyond the quarterfinals.

In Jokinen's first season, Jukurit finished second in the regular season but lost to KooKoo in the playoffs. In the second season, Jukurit missed the playoffs.

Timrå IK finished eighth in the regular season of the SHL this season and lost to Rögle in the pity playoffs in two straight games.