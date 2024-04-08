Monday, April 8, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Now it's confirmed – Olli Jokinen's new job is from Sweden

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Now it's confirmed – Olli Jokinen's new job is from Sweden

Olli Jokinen's new club is Swedish team Timrå IK.

Mikkelin To leave the jugs Olli Jokinen takes over as the head coach of Timrå IK, which plays in the Swedish premier league.

Swedish club announced Jokinen, 45, about the contract on Monday. Jokinen's contract is a 2+1 model. So, in addition to two seasons, the contract includes one option year.

Timrå's sports director is a man known to Joki, from Kuopio Kimmo Kapanen.

“I'm really happy about this opportunity,” Jokinen commented on the Timrå website.

“In my philosophy, training must be harder than games, and I want to offer Timrå's supporters entertaining hockey. I'm really looking forward to the start of the season.”

A river Jukurit was eliminated this season in the quarter-finals against Kärppi with match wins of 2–4.

Jokinen, who spent three seasons in Jukurei, took the Mikkeli club twice to the playoffs, but never beyond the quarterfinals.

In Jokinen's first season, Jukurit finished second in the regular season but lost to KooKoo in the playoffs. In the second season, Jukurit missed the playoffs.

See also  Parties | Disgustingly realistic report from the center about the current state of the party

Timrå IK finished eighth in the regular season of the SHL this season and lost to Rögle in the pity playoffs in two straight games.

#Ice #hockey #it39s #confirmed #Olli #Jokinen39s #job #Sweden

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Amadeus one step away from saying goodbye to Rai: “The renewal negotiation is on standby”

Amadeus one step away from saying goodbye to Rai: "The renewal negotiation is on standby"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result