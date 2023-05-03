Ice hockey | Now it’s certain: Jokerit got a license for Mesti

The Ice Hockey Federation’s license committee granted a license to 13 teams. Heinola’s Peliitat was left without a license.

Helsinki The Jokerit will return to domestic hockey next season. On Wednesday, the ice hockey association’s license committee granted Jokerit Helsinki oy and 12 other teams a Mestis license.

In addition to the Jokers, FPS Hockey oy, Hokki Kainuu oy, Imatran Ketterä oy, IPK Hockey oy, Joensuun Kiekko-Pojat oy, KeuPa Hockey oy, Kiekko-Espoo oy, Kiekko-Vantaa Hockey oy, Kokkolan Hermes oy, Koovee Hockey oy received the Mestis license. , RoKi Hockey oy and TUTO Hockey oy.

No license was granted to Heinolan Peliitat oy.

The Jokerit will play most of their home games next season at the Kerava Ice Hall. The club plays some of its home games at the Helsinki Ice Hall.