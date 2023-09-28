Ice hockey | Now it’s certain: Antti Pennanen is the new head coach of the Lions

The Ice Hockey Association announced Pennanen’s selection on Thursday. Pennanen, who is currently the head coach of Ilves, will start his contract after the World Championships in the Czech Republic next spring.

Antti Pennanen is the new head coach of the Finnish men’s national ice hockey team, the Ice Hockey Association announced on Thursday evening.

The contract of Pennanen, who is currently working as Ilves’ head coach, starts after the World Cup in the Czech Republic next spring. The contract covers the seasons 2024–26 and includes an option for the season 2026–27.

“It’s great that we quickly agreed on things with Pennanen and Ilves. The A-national team will get an experienced and successful coach from Pennase, who knows the legalities and operating environment of national team coaching firsthand”, CEO Sami Kauhanen rejoiced in the Jääkieckoliito’s press release.

Pennenen comment as follows:

“Being the head coach of the A national team and coaching at the Winter Olympics are both dreams that are now coming true. The task also includes a lot more: during the process, we discussed not only the game and sports, but also social issues that are important to me,” he said.

Pennanen’s appointment was the first to report Häme Sanomat.