Ice hockey | Now a 13-year-old junior player is speaking out, whose treatment brought hockey’s racism to light

The Pelicans’ 13-year-old junior wants the Ice Hockey Federation and the junior player who insulted him to apologize.

A 13-year-old hockey junior was the target of racist yelling, and it wasn’t the first time. Now he tells himself what happened in the game in November, which started the chain of events, as a result of which the junior of the Lahti team, his father and his coach were very disappointed in the activities of the Ice Hockey Association.