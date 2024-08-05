Ice hockey | Noora Rädy’s competition ban was revoked

Hockey|The appeal fee will also be refunded.

Finland The ice hockey goaltender has been approved by the ice hockey association’s appeals committee Noora Rädyn appeal from the decision of the Disciplinary Committee.

Räty’s four-month competition ban is revoked and the appeal fee is returned.

The matter is clear from the decision of the Jääkieksliitto appeals committee, which STT received by email on Monday.

The dispute, which has been in the public eye for a long time, was about, among other things, Rädy’s report regarding the alleged inappropriate behavior of Pasi Mustonen, the former head coach of the women’s national team. Mustonen, on the other hand, accused the players of belittling him.

Both Mustonen and Räty received their punishment for violating the ethical regulations on attitude and behavior of the Ice Hockey Federation’s competition rules, especially the sections on honesty and responsibility.

Originally Rädy was considered to have brought up the grievances related to Mustonen’s behavior during the Beijing Olympics with the intention of causing damage to Mustonen. Räty himself was left out of the Olympic team.

Monday’s ruling says the disciplinary board’s decisions have relied on speculation and aspiration.

“Rätä has been punished for attempting to act in an alleged manner and with an alleged motive, but neither has been proven,” the statement says.

The statement states that the disciplinary committee, through incorrect assumptions and speculations, has reached conclusions on which the previously given punishment is based.

“There is simply nothing in Räty’s operations that is against integrity or responsibility, for which sanctions could be imposed,” the statement stated.

Mustonen did not appeal his decision.