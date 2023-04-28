Ice hockey | Niko Ojamäki was told about his dream model in the barber’s chair – this is what happened to his lush beard

Tappara’s champion striker Niko Ojamäki said that the previous summer was a “hulabaloo”, when there were a lot of players on the market.

Tampere.

Style had been polished to last when the winger Niko Ojamäki got to comment on his new club for the first time.

On the morning after the championship, Ojamäki and many other members of the Tappara team visited a Tampere barber shop to put their hair in the condition required by the market party.

The transfer news started spreading on social media while Ojamäki himself was sitting as a barber.

Posted by Kloten information at the same time as the champion team’s visit to the barber shop.

“There was such an option, so I took it. It’s great to go to Switzerland to see what the league is like,” Ojamäki said immediately after getting up from his chair.

Year then Ojamäki won the goal kingship in the KHL with 29 hits.

Tappara invested heavily in his team and Ojamäki ended up in Tampere, where he had played before. The contract was published in June.

“There were a lot of players on the market. It was quite a hula ballo all last summer. Tappara was a safe and successful choice.”

Tappara assembled a strong crew, which, in addition to Ojamäki, was acquired to star, for example, a defender Valtteri Kemiläinen and center forward Jori Lehterä.

Switzerland has been considered a paradise for hockey players. Short game trips make it possible to play in such a way that after each game you can easily go home to sleep.

At the same time, the wage level is many times higher than in Finland.

Even Ojamäki admits that Switzerland has flashed in his mind before.

Kloten did not reach the quarterfinals this season in Switzerland. The team lost to Bern in the so-called playoff qualifiers.

Finns also play in the team Juha Metsola and Miro Aaltonen.

Before going to Switzerland, Ojamäki is still in the championship mood with Tappara. The team celebrates the victory in the parking lot of the Hakametsä ice hall on Saturday.

Ojamäki’s playoff beard had time to grow to plush dimensions. The line before sitting in the barber’s chair was clear.

“Yes, I like this, but maybe it could be a little neater. Not completely gone.”

